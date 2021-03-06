Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce $2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.72 and the lowest is $2.10. Celanese posted earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $10.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.05.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $6.07 on Wednesday, reaching $147.86. 811,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

