Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 648,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 52,983 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

