Analysts Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE PVH opened at $104.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,079 shares of company stock worth $3,800,485. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PVH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

