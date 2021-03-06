Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $41.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.49 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $43.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.64 million to $220.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $267.43 million, with estimates ranging from $262.32 million to $274.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 176,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,922. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $929.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.