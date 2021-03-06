Analysts Set Expectations for Mack-Cali Realty Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mack-Cali Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $20.57.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $6,413,420.00. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,050,000 after buying an additional 858,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 74.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the fourth quarter worth $11,881,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

