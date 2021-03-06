Analysts Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Price Target at €2.26

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.26 ($2.66).

A number of analysts recently commented on ISP shares. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

