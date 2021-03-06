Analysts Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Target Price at $122.50

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,720 shares of company stock worth $3,743,908. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, reaching $134.37. 197,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,936. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

