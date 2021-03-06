Analysts Set Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Target Price at $1,145.80

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,145.80.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,106.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,222.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,055.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,023.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

