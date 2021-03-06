Analysts Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 555.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 418,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

