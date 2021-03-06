Analyzing Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.53% -1.50% EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Risk & Volatility

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fission Uranium and EMX Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$4.07 million ($0.01) -42.86 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 65.44 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Fission Uranium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMX Royalty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fission Uranium and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus price target of $0.48, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats EMX Royalty on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

