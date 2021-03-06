Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,450,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,352,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,753,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,678 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 581,583 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,351. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

