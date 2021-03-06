Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. 166,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,819. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $76.04.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

