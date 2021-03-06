Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,855 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.35 on Friday, hitting $352.69. 8,721,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,772. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

