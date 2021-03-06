Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of SYY traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $81.79. 2,191,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,566. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,168.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

