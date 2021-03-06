Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,185,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

