ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $286.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ANSYS’ fourth-quarter results benefitted from healthy growth in recurring revenues as well as strength in high tech, semiconductor and defense verticals. The acquisition of Analytical Graphics is expected to boost the company’s presence in digital mission engineering space. Also, the company is well positioned to gain from robust adoption of its engineering simulation software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. Higher demand across all regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a positive. Nonetheless, stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market along with foreign exchange volatility owing to sizeable international exposure are headwinds. Additionally, COVID-19 crisis-induced weakness in the oil and gas industry is a persistent overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year”

Get ANSYS alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Shares of ANSS opened at $308.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,823 shares of company stock valued at $12,523,631. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after buying an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANSYS (ANSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.