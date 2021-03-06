ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Cut to $380.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $308.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.19 and a 200-day moving average of $343.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,823 shares of company stock worth $12,523,631. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in ANSYS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

