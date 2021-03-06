Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Apache by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Apache by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Apache stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

