Aperio Group LLC Acquires 2,179 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 267.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $47.83 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,251 shares of company stock worth $15,448,526. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.