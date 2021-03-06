Aperio Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 192,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 19,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 293,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 128,698 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 118,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $74.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

