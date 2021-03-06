Aperio Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.84. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

