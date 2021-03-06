Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,035 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of NMI worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NMI by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,096,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NMI by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 36,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NMI by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 19,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $471,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,485.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $431,277.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 605,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,715 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

