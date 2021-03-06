Aperio Group LLC Sells 528 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of CSW Industrials worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,731,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $128.21 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $132.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.90.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $247,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,153.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

