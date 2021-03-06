Aperio Group LLC Sells 739 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

