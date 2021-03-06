Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APEX stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $944,540.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Apex Global Brands has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 57.35%.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

