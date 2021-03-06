Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Down 8.8%

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s stock price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 652,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 679,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

APTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

The company has a market cap of $202.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

