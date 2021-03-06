Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 896 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2,890.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,196,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $114.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $115.28.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

