Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 808 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22,058.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80.

