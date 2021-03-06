Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.25 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

