Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

