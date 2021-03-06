Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Down 13.7% Following Weak Earnings

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) fell 13.7% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.14. 4,428,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,118,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 831,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $280.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

