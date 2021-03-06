Archrock, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Archrock in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Archrock stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Archrock has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at $17,372,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,408 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 21.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 636,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,760,000 after acquiring an additional 454,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

