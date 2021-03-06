Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.91.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 489,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.