Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($9.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($9.80) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($10.00). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,156,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,611,000 after purchasing an additional 570,690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

