Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 912,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $51.16. 937,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $12,509,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,803 shares of company stock worth $38,535,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

