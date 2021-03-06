Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

ARES opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $2,351,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 9,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $465,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,803 shares of company stock valued at $38,535,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HMI Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,781,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,393,000 after acquiring an additional 189,142 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 25.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,736,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 754,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 354,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

