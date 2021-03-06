Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $88.53 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

