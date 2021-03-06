Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $182,458,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,985,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,730,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392,685 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,530,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

