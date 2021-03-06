Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

NYSE:BAC opened at $36.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $318.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

