Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,057 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 130.50%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

