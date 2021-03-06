Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Sells $1,126,259.40 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.58, for a total transaction of $1,126,259.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,415.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

