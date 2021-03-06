Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,663. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $540.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

