Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.50 and last traded at $71.08. Approximately 565,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 520,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.98.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $172,016.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock worth $9,175,627 in the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Arvinas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arvinas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.