Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Down 13%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was down 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 17,690,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 8,344,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $223.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.