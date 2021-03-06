AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Down 34.3% in February

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 308,600 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the January 28th total of 470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,015. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,189.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 10,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $267,044.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,291.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,127. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 33.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

