Assetmark Inc. Acquires 10,907 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,561 shares of company stock worth $2,397,214. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of CNO opened at $24.52 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.