Assetmark Inc. Buys 9,866 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. CIBC upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $43.53 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

