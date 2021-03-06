Assetmark Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7,692.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth $170,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.