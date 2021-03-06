Assetmark Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $167.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

