Assetmark Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after buying an additional 29,411 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 406,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,461,000 after purchasing an additional 90,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $446.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.76 and its 200 day moving average is $466.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

